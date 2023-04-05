Derry Township Police warn residents of scam calls involving phony officers

The callers tell recipients they missed court dates and attempt to solicit them to pay 'fines' to avoid charges, the police department said.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are warning of a potential phone scam.

The Derry Township Police Department said Wednesday it has received several reports of suspected phone scams in which the caller impersonates an officer and informs the recipient that they missed a court date and demands payment for a phony "fine" in order to avoid charges.

One recipient claimed the caller demanded payment on a $10,000 fine, police said.

The scam calls are "fairly convincing, because they are using information about our department, officers' names, and information about the person being called," the police department said. "These are fraudulent scam phone calls and the person receiving any such call is advised to hang up."

Police said anyone who receives a phone call of this nature is advised to contact Derry Township Police to report the incident -- especially if they have given out any personal information or attempted to pay the phony fine.