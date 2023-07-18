Derry Township K9 Officer Tor gets new body armor thanks to charitable group

Thanks to a sponsorship from Kimberly Slaughter of Together Savings Paws, Officer Tor has new a protective vest

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Derry Township Police Department K9 officer will get a new protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit group Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the police department announced this week.

K9 Officer Tor's vest is sponsored by Kimberly Slaughter of Together Savings Paws, and will be embroidered with the message "Gifted by Power Room and Together Savings Paws," according to the department.

Tor should get the new bullet and stab protective vest in 8-10 weeks, the department said.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.