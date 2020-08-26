Derry Township could close local police dispatch center to help address projected budget shortfall due to COVID-19

The township's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to explore moving dispatch operations to Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Derry Township officials voted Tuesday to explore the possibility of closing its local police dispatch center in an effort to reduce expenses in light of a projected $1.6 million shortfall caused in part by the loss of amusement tax revenue brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an unanimous vote, the township's Board of Supervisors authorized the township manager to begin exploring the transfer of police dispatch services to Dauphin County, the board said in a press release.

The change would save the township an estimated $550,000 per year with the reduction of salaries, benefits, and communication center hardware, the board said.

Dauphin County has said that transitioning the police dispatching services from the Derry Township Police Department to Dauphin County Department of Public Safety could begin as early as this fall, the board said.

Derry Township is the only municipality out of 40 in the county that manages its own police dispatch services.

“The decision to consider shutting down our Dispatch Center, which has been in operation since 1973, was one that was extremely difficult for the Township to make," Derry Township Police Chief Garth Warner said in the press release. "With the strain placed on fiscal management of budgets and services due to COVID-19, it is imperative to ensure quality public safety services to our residents and visitors without placing an extra financial burden on them.

“We believe our Dispatch Center provided an extremely high level of personalized service to our community and cannot be fully replicated by an outside Dispatch Center but this transition should not affect our ability to ensure the safety of our officers, residents, workers, and guests to the Township of Derry."

“The economic reality caused by COVID-19 has required the Township to look inward to reduce costs and eliminate duplicative services wherever possible," said Derry Township manager Christopher Christman. "The Township has been steadily working since April to evaluate all departments, staff, and community services to reduce expenses and close the impending revenue gap."

Nine full-time and part-time dispatch jobs would be impacted by the transfer of services, but Township management would work with those affected to help connect them with similar positions at the county and other nearby security departments, the board said.

“While I do not take this decision lightly, I believe that transferring this responsibility to Dauphin County is in the best interest of the Township now and into the future. Ultimately, such a transfer will allow the Township to preserve other governmental functions and address its structural deficit caused by the pandemic,” said Christman.