Police share tips to help kids get back to school safely

School begins again next week for many Central Pennsylvania students.

HERSHEY, Pa. — With school beginning again next week for many Central Pennsylvania students, a Dauphin County police department is sharing some tips to help ensure kids get back to school safely.

Derry Township Police reminded residents Friday that students in the area will be returning to school on Monday, August 22.

Here are some safety tips shared by Derry Township Police:

Drivers , please slow down. Not only in school zones, but in areas where there may be increased pedestrian activity and in areas where school buses may be making their stops.

, please slow down. Not only in school zones, but in areas where there may be increased pedestrian activity and in areas where school buses may be making their stops. Motorists must always be vigilant for school buses dropping off and picking up students.

must always be vigilant for school buses dropping off and picking up students. Pedestrians should use sidewalks where available and should cross roadways in marked crosswalks.

should use sidewalks where available and should cross roadways in marked crosswalks. Parents should supervise children and model proper walking safety for them.

should supervise children and model proper walking safety for them. Students should not be distracted by mobile phones or other devices and, if using headphones or similar devices, should keep the volume low enough to hear traffic and the environment around them.