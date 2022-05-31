Suspect in 2021 shooting that killed Erin Walsh in Harrisburg captured by U.S. Marshals

Deron Derekem Scott was apprehended Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said.

STEELTON, Pa. — A Harrisburg man wanted for murder in connection to a June 2021 shooting that killed a woman and injured her 6-year-old son has been captured by U.S. Marshals.

Deron Derekem Scott was apprehended Tuesday at about 3:20 p.m. by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said in a press release.

Scott was taken into custody without incident at a home on the 200 block of Ridge Street in Steelton, Pane said. He was turned over to Harrisburg Police for processing and arraignment.

Scott is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms violations, and other offenses in connection to the June 28, 2021 shooting death of Erin Walsh on the 1400 block of Berryhill Street in Harrisburg, Pane said. Walsh's son was injured in the same incident, according to police.

Walsh succumbed to her injuries a few days after the shooting.

Attempts to find Scott were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him, according to Pane.

A second suspect, Raymeir Haynes, 30, was also charged with homicide and six other felonies in the incident, according to Pane.

Haynes was captured on Dec. 9, 2021 and is awaiting trial.