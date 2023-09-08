80-year-old woman dies in Dauphin County crash

Pennsylvania State Police say Alice Smith, 80, of Grantville, was killed in a crash at the intersection of Allentown Boulevard and Crawford Road.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Grantville woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police say Alice Smith, 80, was killed in the crash at the intersection of Allentown Boulevard (U.S. 22) and Crawford Road. It happened just before 4:30 p.m.

The car in which Smith was riding allegedly turned left off of westbound Route 22 to merge onto Crawford Road without enough room in front for another car that was coming its way. The eastbound car struck the front passenger side of Smith's car, causing the striking car to spin and hit another vehicle traveling behind Smith's.

She died at the scene. Everyone else involved in the crash was taken to the hospital.