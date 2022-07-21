One person killed in early morning crash in Harrisburg

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 17th and Regina streets at about 2:30 a.m., according to Harrisburg Police, who are still investigating.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police in Harrisburg are investigating an early morning two-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. at North 17th and Regina streets, according to Harrisburg Police.

Responding officers discovered two vehicles that appeared to have a collision at the intersection, police say.

Initial investigation determined on vehicle was traveling north on 17th Street, while the other was going east on Regina Street. The collision caused the vehicle traveling on 17th street to roll over on its side, and one of the vehicle's passengers was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The occupants of the other vehicle all fled before officers arrived, according to police.