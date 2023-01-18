Dauphin County's volunteer first responders receive tax credit

The Dauphin County commissioners approved a real estate tax credit for volunteer emergency responders.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteer emergency responders in Dauphin County are getting a break on their real estate tax.

Dauphin County commissioners approved a plan to give volunteer firefighters and first responders a $250 relief check for properties they own in Dauphin County.

On top of the show of appreciation for their service, emergency responders say this will go a long way in recruiting new volunteers.

"Retention and recruitment is huge, we appreciate every single one of our firefighters and all of the work that they do. Any chance to recognize them is a blessing," said Tim Neiter, fire chief of Halifax Fire Department.