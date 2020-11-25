Dauphin County's preliminary 2021 budget contains no property tax increase

The $191.4 million preliminary budget for 2021 that maintains core services and holds the line on taxes for the 16th year in a row, the commissioners said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Commissioners unveiled a $191.4 million preliminary budget for 2021 that maintains core services and holds the line on taxes for the 16th year in a row.

“We realize that many of our residents are struggling because of the economic impact of COVID-19,’’ said board Chairman Jeff Haste Wednesday in a press release. “This board was committed to not raising taxes for next year, though increasing costs will make it tougher to keep holding the line in future budgets.’’

Election costs increased due to mandates ordered by Gov. Tom Wolf, the commissioners said. This year, the county spent $2 million -- $700,000 more than anticipated – for mailing and printing ballots, as well as paying additional staff to verify and count results.

“I am proud of the work done by our elections staff and volunteers, who ensured this historic election went smoothly,’’ said Commissioner Mike Pries. “But the reality is that the changes ordered by the State and ACT 77 legislation have cost us at least 60 percent more because of printing and mailing costs and additional staff to process everything.’’

The commissioners used $7.5 million of the $25.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to balance the budget. Most of the CARES Act funding -- $17 million – went to help municipalities, small businesses, and nonprofits.

Additionally, the Commissioners expect to receive about $1.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for countywide coronavirus-related expenses. Furloughs and leaving vacant positions unfilled saved about $5.5 million in 2020.

“During these unprecedented times, we continue to provide uninterrupted vital services to our most vulnerable populations, and I am grateful to our heroes on the frontlines who put the safety and well-being of others first,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “We will continue prioritizing essential services and doing our best not to increase the financial burden on our residents.’’

The $191.4 million preliminary budget is available for public inspection, with final approval expected on Dec. 16.