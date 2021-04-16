Dauphin County woman awarded for her work to prevent child abuse

Casey Stokes-Rodriguez is one of five Pennsylvanians who have gone above and beyond to support and protect children from abuse.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County woman was awarded the Blue-Ribbon Champion for Safe Kids Award by the Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance, one of the state's leaders in the prevention of child abuse.

Casey Stokes-Rodriguez is one of five Pennsylvanians who have gone above and beyond to support and protect children, said the organization.

She is a licensed social worker at the Harrisburg School District where she is the School Culture, Climate and Trauma Resource Specialist. Stokes-Rodriguez works to make sure students have a safe environment, provides trauma-informed supports and interventions to students and their families as well as faculty members.

Stokes-Rodriguez is dedicated to preventing abuse and understands the gravity of what happens when a child has endured abuse.

“Casey is on the frontlines working to prevent abuse and works tirelessly to ensure that children have a safe space at school,” said Angela Liddle, President, and CEO of the Pa Family Support Alliance. “She is deeply dedicated to her community and has helped countless children and families navigate extremely challenging situations.”

The Pa Family Support Alliance usually hosts an award ceremony in the Capitol rotunda in Harrisburg but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is sponsoring a virtual month-long awareness campaign to honor the Blue-Ribbon Champions and to create awareness about ways to prevent and report child abuse.

Video of Stokes-Rodriguez with her award is available on the organization's Facebook page.