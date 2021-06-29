Dauphin County Treasurer's Office will accept antlerless deer license applications by mail only, starting July 12

By rule, applications mailed in earlier than July 12 will be returned to sender unopened, the office said. It recommends not mailing applications earlier than July 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Treasurer's Office has some advice for hunters looking to get an early start on applying for their antlerless deer licenses this year.

And that advice is simple: Don't try it.

The treasurer's office said it will begin accepting Pennsylvania resident antlerless deer applications by mail only on July 12. So the office recommends against mailing applications any earlier than July 9, because Pennsylvania Game Commission rules state that any resident applications received prior to July 12 will be returned unopened.

In addition, the office said, any checks received for the wrong amount must be returned to the applicant unprocessed, which could jeopardize the hunter's choice of Wildlife Management Unit.

The Game Commission increased the transaction fee for all hunting licenses to 97 cents, making the cost for a Pennsylvania resident antlerless deer license $6.97.

A non-resident antlerless deer license is $26.97.

"It is important that all applicants submit payment for the correct amount and preferably send a separate check with each application," the treasurer's office said. "This ensures that if one hunter’s application cannot be processed, all other applications are not adversely affected."

A new rule allows hunters to apply for and obtain up to six antlerless deer licenses for any WMU in which licenses remain available prior to the start of hunting season. Hunters may obtain no more than three antlerless deer licenses during the initial mail-in rounds, the treasurer's office said.

Each hunter will qualify for at least three additional licenses when over-the-counter sales commence.

Many WMUs will sell out by Sept. 13, so the ability to secure six licenses will be limited, according to the treasurer's office.

Hunters who obtain six antlerless deer licenses may apply for additional licenses, if available, as they harvest deer and report them.

Hunters who report harvests online through HuntFish.PA.gov or call the Customer Support line at 1-800-838-4431 instantly become eligible to purchase another license based on availability.

Hunters who report their harvest by mail will not be eligible to purchase additional licenses until their report is logged.