Dauphin County tow truck operator killed in crash on I-78 in Berks County

The 29-year-old victim was working on a roadside assistance call when his vehicle was struck as part of a chain-reaction crash Tuesday night, State Police say.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A 29-year-old Dauphin County man was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County Tuesday night, according to State Police.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 6:17 p.m. at Mile Marker 14.7 on I-78 West in Bethel Township, police say.

The victim was a commercial tow truck operator who was actively engaged in a roadside assistance call at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police say the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of I-78 West rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle and veered across the right lane, where it struck the victim's tow truck. The vehicle then struck a second heavy-duty tow truck and continued about two-tenths of a mile before coming to a stop, according to police.

The four occupants of the striking vehicle were transported to Reading Hospital for treatment of moderate to severe injuries, police say. The operator of the commercial vehicle that was struck first was uninjured and refused medical treatment, according to police.