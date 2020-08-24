Dauphin County says it has collected its first West Nile Virus-positive mosquito samples of the year

The samples were collected in Conewago and West Hanover township, the county's commissioners said Monday.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County has collected its first West Nile Virus-infected mosquito samples of the year, the county's Conservation District announced Monday.

Infected samples were collected in Conewago and West Hanover townships, the county said.

No human cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in the county so far this year.

“The county’s WNV Control Program is increasing surveillance and control measures to reduce the mosquito population and prevent the virus from spreading,” Dauphin County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Haste, who oversees the Conservation District, said in a press release.

Certain species of mosquitoes carry WNV, which, when transmitted to people, can cause West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain, the county said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all residents of areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of getting West Nile encephalitis.

“Mosquitoes thrive and replicate faster in warm, humid temperatures -- like the weather we’re experiencing now,” said Commissioner Mike Pries. “Older adults and those with compromised immune systems are most likely to become ill and develop severe complications from the virus.”

The county recommends residents take the following precautions:

Buy products with Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis)--a naturally-occurring bacteria that kills mosquito larvae but is safe for people, pets and plants--for stagnant pools of water in the lawn and garden.

Remove any standing water in pots, containers, pool covers, tires, wheelbarrows, wading pools, roof gutters and other containers that hold water.

Make sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly when mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, or in areas known for having large numbers of mosquitoes.

Reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually April through October.

Use insect repellents according to the manufacturer’s instructions. An effective repellent will contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Consult with a pediatrician or family physician if you have questions about the use of repellent on children, as repellent is not recommended for children under the age of two months.

“Although the risk of contracting WNV from an infected mosquito is low, people -- particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems -- should try to reduce their risk,” said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III.