Dauphin County residents warned of potential scam

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are warning residents of a text-based potential scam.

The message, which is believed by the Middletown Borough Police Department to be a scam, reads as follows:

"Middletown Borough needs access to all units & basement 4/5 at 8 a.m. to fix a meter issue, it is an urgent issue & can not be rescheduled. An [redacted] tech will be onsite to assist with access if you are not home. Thank you."

The text, alongside variations, are reportedly being sent to Middletown residents.

If you are a renter or homeowner and receive a similar message, contact Middletown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900.