Dauphin County

Dauphin County residents warned of potential scam

Credit: CRIMEWATCH

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are warning residents of a text-based potential scam. 

The message, which is believed by the Middletown Borough Police Department to be a scam, reads as follows: 

"Middletown Borough needs access to all units & basement 4/5 at 8 a.m. to fix a meter issue, it is an urgent issue & can not be rescheduled. An [redacted] tech will be onsite to assist with access if you are not home. Thank you.

The text, alongside variations, are reportedly being sent to Middletown residents. 

If you are a renter or homeowner and receive a similar message, contact Middletown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900. 

All residents are reminded to never allow anyone from businesses or companies into their homes without proper identification or without previous knowledge of the legitimacy of the worker/company. 

