Dauphin County residents warned of potential scam

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are warning residents of a text-based potential scam.
The message, which is believed by the Middletown Borough Police Department to be a scam, reads as follows:
"Middletown Borough needs access to all units & basement 4/5 at 8 a.m. to fix a meter issue, it is an urgent issue & can not be rescheduled. An [redacted] tech will be onsite to assist with access if you are not home. Thank you."
The text, alongside variations, are reportedly being sent to Middletown residents.
If you are a renter or homeowner and receive a similar message, contact Middletown Borough Police Department at 717-558-6900.
All residents are reminded to never allow anyone from businesses or companies into their homes without proper identification or without previous knowledge of the legitimacy of the worker/company.