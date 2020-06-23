Dauphin County Prison will test all inmates and staff after 37 recent positive tests for COVID-19

Of the recent positive tests, 27 were inmates and 10 were members of the prison staff, officials said Tuesday. All 37 people are recovering from the virus.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County Prison will conduct a second mass testing to identify and isolate positive cases of COVID-19 after 37 people at the prison recently tested positive, according to the Dauphin County Office of Communications.

There are 27 inmates and 10 employees among the 37 recent positive tests, the prison said. Of the 27 inmates, eight are federal detainees, according to the prison.

All 37 people are recovering from the virus; two were hospitalized and released, the press release issued by Dauphin County said.

Inmates who tested positive were immediately placed in an isolation unit, the release said. Anyone who had contact with them were placed in quarantine units for close monitoring.

Staff members who tested positive were immediately sent home to quarantine for 14 days, the release said.

PrimeCare Medical, which provides medical care and treatment in the prison, will soon begin testing inmates, employees and contracted employees – about 1,050 total - to prevent further spread of the virus, the release said.

On May 6 and 7, Dauphin County Prison conducted its first facility-wide test and confirmed 21 positive cases, all of whom were asymptomatic, Dauphin County officials said in the release.

To protect staff and inmates, Dauphin County Prison began implementing its pandemic plan in March, taking temperatures of anyone who entered the facility, suspending in-person visitation and offering free video visitation, providing personal protective equipment to staff and inmates, and stepping up cleaning procedures in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations.

Additionally, inmate transfers to and from the prison have been suspended until further notice. The transfer suspension began on April 11 in response to the pandemic, according to the release.