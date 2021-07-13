Dauphin County Prison to begin allowing visitation without COVID-19 vaccination requirement on July 19

Visitors will have their temperatures checked prior to entry and will be required to wear masks during their visit, county officials said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In-person visitation – without a COVID-19 vaccination requirement – will resume at Dauphin County Prison on July 19, county officials said Tuesday.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked prior to entry and will be required to wear masks during their visit, the county said. The mask requirement is in accordance with CDC guidance for congregate living facilities.

“Visitation improves the mood, wellness, and outlooks of inmates, so we wanted to resume visits as soon as we could – in a safe and responsible manner,” Dauphin County Commissioner and Prison Board Chair Mike Pries said.

The prison began allowing limited visitation on June 18 -- with a requirement that all visitors have vaccinations.

Inmates are responsible for notifying their visitors of the schedule and have them added to a visitors list, the county said.