dauphin-county

Dauphin County Prison corrections officer suspended over protest comment

The county's press secretary said inflammatory social media posts and familiar language will not be tolerated.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a corrections officers from Dauphin County Prison has been suspended after he made a comment on Facebook.

Amy Richards, Press Secretary of Dauphin County, said in a statement that the corrections officer was suspended after he posted an "inflammatory" comment on PennLive's Facebook page in regard to the protest in Harrisburg yesterday.

According to Corrections Director Brian Clark, the officer was immediately suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Richards also said that the inflammatory social media post and similar language will not be tolerated and is in violation of prison and county policy and core values.

The name of the correction's officer and the comment he wrote are currently unknown.

