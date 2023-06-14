x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

Dauphin County police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are requesting the public's assistance to locate Asif Adhikari, 13, who left his home on June 11 and has not returned.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on June 11. 

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are requesting the public's assistance to locate Asif Adhikari, 13, who left his home on June 11 and has not returned. 

Adhikari is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds. 

Anyone with information on his location has been asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH here, the reference incident number is LP-23-013787. 

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Former William Penn High School in Harrisburg may be demolished later this year

Before You Leave, Check This Out