Dauphin County police searching for missing 13-year-old

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on June 11.
The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are requesting the public's assistance to locate Asif Adhikari, 13, who left his home on June 11 and has not returned.
Adhikari is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.
Anyone with information on his location has been asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH here, the reference incident number is LP-23-013787.