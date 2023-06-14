Dauphin County police searching for missing 13-year-old

The Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police are requesting the public's assistance to locate Asif Adhikari, 13, who left his home on June 11 and has not returned.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are searching for a missing 13-year-old last seen on June 11.

Adhikari is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds.