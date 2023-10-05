Dauphin County police investigating fatal crash along Union Deposit Road

The 69-year-old driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are investigating a fatal crash along the 6000 block of Union Deposit Road.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Sept. 22 at 5:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a serious crash involving multiple injuries.

The crash, which took place along the 6100 block of Union Deposit Road, involved a red Honda CRV and a gray Lexus sedan that struck head-on. According to police, three occupants were involved in the crash and sustained injuries.

The 69-year-old driver of the Honda CRV was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The road, located near the intersection with Conway Road, was shut down for several hours as police investigated.