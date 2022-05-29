Dauphin County man dies after being hit by three vehicles

Julio Perez was pronounced dead Saturday night after he was struck by three vehicles on I-80 in Columbia County.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is dead after he was struck by three vehicles on Interstate 80 in Columbia County.

State police say Julio Perez died following a fight between him and his husband around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials say Perez was with his husband Andres Garcia Arce who was driving westbound on I-80 when the two began to fight.

According to police, Garcia Arce began hitting Perez while the two were in the car together.

Garcia Arce drove into a median on the highway and police say Perez got out of the car to get away from him. While he was outside of the car, authorities say Perez was struck by a utility trailer and two other vehicles.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.