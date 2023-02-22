Dauphin County Commissioners award more than $8.3 million from Hollywood Casino gaming grants to local nonprofits and other community programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Commissioners on Wednesday awarded more than $8.3 million in gaming revenue from Hollywood Casino to provide funding for 151 projects, including emergency services, affordable housing, food bank and shelter resources, youth and veterans programs and services, and other school and community-based improvements.
Just over $8.375 million in funds will be awarded to programs and agencies across the county, saving local taxpayers money and creating or preserving an estimated 2,365 jobs, the commissioners said.
The funds are available through the casino's local share revenue program.
“The fruits of the local share program have been plentiful and continue to impact every corner of Dauphin County,” Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said in a press release. “These transformative projects would otherwise have to be paid for with taxpayer dollars.”
The Dauphin County Gaming Advisory Board presented recommendations to the commissioners for recipients of funding. Those recommendations were made following application and hearing processes.
“Casino revenue has become the gift that keeps on giving,” Commissioner Chad Saylor said. “And we are proud of the transparent, fair, and inclusive selection process that ensures consideration to every applicant.”
The local share funds, by law, cannot be used for property taxes.
The breadth of projects and focus areas continue to expand every year to keep up with community needs and demands, the commissioners said.
“We prioritized programs that keep families safe, offer resources to kids and underserved populations, and expand affordable housing options in the county,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.
The host and contiguous municipalities (East Hanover, Derry, Middle Paxton, Rush, South Hanover and West Hanover townships) were awarded more than $2 million for infrastructure, recreation and emergency responder projects.
Among the projects highlighted at the Feb. 22 commissioners’ meeting were:
- Reed Township’s construction of a municipal building (supervisors had been holding meetings in a trailer).
- City of Harrisburg’s city hall renovations and improvements; purchase of three new city police vehicles.
- African Chamber programs to help to assist individuals obtain citizenship.
- Dauphin County Anglers & Conservationists programs to trout stock waterways and promote youth fishing events.
Projects that were applied and did not receive funding will be given prioritized reconsideration next year, the commissioners said.
The Dauphin County Gaming Advisory Board (GAB) was created by the commissioners when local share money first became available.
In addition to reviewing projects in a fair and open process, the GAB is responsible for tracking ongoing work to ensure the money is used as intended.
Here is a complete list of projects awarded funding:
Host & Contiguous Municipalities
- East Hanover Township ($517,000 annual road maintenance and repair; $50,000 fire company hose and nozzle project; $100,000 fire safety equipment; $18,000 temporary shelter supplies) - $685,000
- Derry Township ($123,500 Public Works Dept. F550 truck with plow and spreader; $47,000 Police Dept. interactive training simulator; $140,000 Hershey Volunteer Fire Co. new fire engine; $9,500 Hershey History Center building enhancements and technology upgrades; $15,000 Hidden Still Inc. construction, facility tours and education programs; $50,000 Mary’s Training Center HydroWorx treadmill; $12,392 Vista School ADA improvements and AED replacements) - $397,392
- Middle Paxton Township ($163,000 Potato Valley Road improvement and Red Hill Road Bridge replacement project debt reduction; $98,000 Dauphin Borough construction of community building; $30,000 Dauphin Recreation Association pool repairs; $40,000 Dauphin Middle-Paxton Fire Co. outdoor sign) - $331,000
- Rush Township ($50,000 new building to store equipment; $101,247 Jefferson Township tractor-loader) - $151,247
- South Hanover Township ($200,000 municipal complex debt service; $100,000 new public works facility) - $300,000
- West Hanover Township ($300,000 debt reduction of fire engine; $45,960 Tall Cedars of Lebanon pavilion and roof replacement) - $345,960
Municipal and Municipal Services Awards
- Berrysburg Municipal Authority (Debt service for Sewage Treatment Plant System project) - $24,000
- Conewago Township (DCIB loan debt reduction for Meadow Lane project) - $82,000
- Court Administration for Magisterial District Judges (Debt reduction on construction of new MDJ facilities) - $165,000
- Dauphin County General Authority (Golf course irrigation system debt payment) - $115,000
- Dauphin County Industrial Development Authority (Debt service on solar farm project) - $246,000
- Dauphin Co. Parks & Recreation Department (Design and construct 1-mile paved accessible trail loop at Detweiler Park) - $140,000
- Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office (Debt reduction of new portable and mobile police radios) - $15,815
- Derry Township Municipal Authority (Reduction of debt on Ridge Rd drainage improvement and Spring Creek Interceptor Upgrade project) - $65,000
- Duncannon Vol. Fire Co. #1/Reed Township (Radio replacement) - $35,000
- Jackson Township/Fisherville Vol. Fire Co. (Fire Station addition construction debt) - $25,000
- Gratz Area Fire Co. No. 1/Lykens Township/Gratz Borough (Replace airpacks on engine and rescue engine) - $43,635
- Gratz Borough Water Co./Gratz Borough (Water meter replacement project and infrastructure improvements) - $59,052
- Halifax Fire Department/Halifax Township (Purchase new air packs) - $35,000
- City of Harrisburg (Renovate MLK City Government Center floors and restrooms and purchase three police vehicles) - $290,000
- Harrisburg Housing Authority (New construction of 42 affordable apartment units; Conditioned upon full funding and tax credits) - $115,000
- Highspire Borough Authority (Wastewater treatment facility improvement project) - $90,000
- Hummelstown Borough (Debt service for new municipal bldg., DCIB debt service for Swatara Township Authority biosolids dryer, stormwater construction projects, and Bullfrog Valley stream restoration project) - $140,000
- Hummelstown Chemical Fire Company No. 1 (Debt reduction on 107 ft. ladder truck) - $25,000
- Liberty Hose Co. No. 1/ Williamstown Borough (Debt reduction on heavy duty rescue truck) - $40,000
- Liberty Hose Company No. 2/ Lykens Borough (Purchase 34 air pack cylinders and one RIT air cylinder) - $13,700
- Londonderry Township (Fire engine procurement project) - $155,000
- Lower Dauphin School District (Retaining wall repair/renovation project) – $45,000
- Lower Paxton Township ($206,875 Police worn body cameras debt reduction; $90,000 Fuel tanks replacement) - $296,875
- Lower Swatara Township (Annual payments on two DCIB loans) - $111,500
- Lower Swatara Vol. Fire Department (Debt reduction on Tanker 59) - $45,000
- Lykens Borough (Paving, milling and overlay project) - $115,000
- Middletown Volunteer Fire Dept./Middletown Borough (Pumper Truck debt reduction) - $38,000
- Mifflin Township (Weaver Rd. culvert replacement project) - $140,000
- Millersburg Area School District (Security and accessibility upgrades at schools) - $15,000
- Millersburg Borough (Revitalize Market Square Park) - $140,000
- Millersburg Fire Co. No. 1/ Upper Paxton Township (Purchase mobile radios for the station and apparatus and three firefighter radios) - $62,450
- Penbrook Borough (Asylum Run sewer project debt reduction) - $90,000
- Pillow Borough Authority (Standpipe rehabilitation project) - $40,000
- Pillow Fire Co./Pillow Borough (Pumper rescue transmission replacement and purchase of SCBA units) - $60,000
- Reed Township (New municipal building) - $65,000
- Reliance Hose Co. No. 1 of Elizabethville (Debt reduction on Pierce pumper truck; Conditioned upon applying the grant to one debt payment) - $35,000
- Royalton Borough ($84,500 Borough Hall roof repairs; $20,000 Police in-car cameras) - $104,500
- Steelton Volunteer Fire Department/Steelton Borough (Replace two portable radios and fire turnout gear) - $19,060
- Steelton-Highspire School District (ADA compliance seating and ramps at War Memorial Veterans Field) -$40,000
- Susquehanna Township (Replacement of Crown Point Park playground equipment, debt service on 2015 DCIB loan and construction of Public Works equipment storage facility) - $140,000
- Swatara Township (Development and construction of emergency operations center and law enforcement facilities) - $155,000
- Washington Township (Debt relief for municipal building roof replacement) - $65,000
- Wiconisco Fire Engine Co. No. 1 (Debt reduction on new fire rescue) - $30,000
- Wiconisco Township (Upgrades to Pump Station No. 2) - $40,000
Other Awards
- Advanced Training Programs, Inc. (Purchase youth uniforms) - $6,500
- African Chamber (Assist individuals to full citizenship) - $65,000
- All You Can Inc. (Purchase 15-passenger van for youth program) - $23,000
- American Designed Technology Management (Expansion of operations and purchase equipment) - $42,200
- American Literacy Corp. (Funding for computer, printer and software) - $4,000
- The Arc of Dauphin County (Horticulture and cooking class lab expansion) - $13,000
- Berrysburg Borough-Mifflin Township Recreation Assoc. (Playground/Park project) - $43,000
- BP Consulting Resources (Neighborhood delivery service; Conditioned upon agreement with Housing Authority of County of Dauphin) - $40,000
- Breaking the Chainz (Restoration and rehabilitation of 5 apartments) - $15,000
- Bro2Go, Inc. (Purchase van to transport under-served population to work) - $23,000
- Campus Cinema LP (Improve theater projectors, seating and small renovations) - $10,000
- Canthodel Holdings dba Harrisburg Heat (New glass walls and scoreboard; Conditioned upon not requesting scoreboard funding in the next three years and completing a full season or return the grant funds) - $10,000
- Capital Area Greenbelt Association (Paxtang Parkway Trail restoration project; Conditioned upon easements/ownership of sewer lines being finalized) - $65,000
- Capital Area Soccer Association (Replacements and renovations to fencing and safety netting) - $5,000
- CASA Charter School Foundation (Construction of state-of-the-art music recording and television production studio classrooms) - $50,000
- Cathedral Parish of St. Patrick (Rehabilitate Shanahan Center – Phase II of Cathedral Education Center project) - $50,000
- Central Dauphin School District (Camera replacement project) - $40,000
- Chambers Hill Fire Co./Swatara Township (Update handicapped parking to meet ADA requirements; Conditioned on full funding) - $15,000
- Chris Dawson Architect, LLC (Lowengard Building redevelopment project) - $55,000
- Christian Recovery Aftercare Ministry, Inc. (Renovation/roof drainage project) - $21,589
- The Circle School (Debt reduction on new building) - $18,000
- Club Clippa dba Steelton Hair (Building and site improvements for expansion and safety) - $5,500
- Cocoa Packs, Inc. (Funding to build a future for Cocoa Packs) - $15,000
- Coexist Gallery (Trailer acquisition) - $12,000
- Community Aid (Second dock door) - $30,000
- Community Check-Up Center (Construction of elevator/lift system) - $57,650
- Dauphin Co. Anglers & Conservationists (Repairs, replacements and upgrades at cooperative trout nursery; Conditioned upon matching the grant award) - $30,000
- Dauphin Co. Critical Incident Stress Management Team (Provide training for CISM team) - $14,500
- Dauphin Co. Library System (McCormick Riverfront Library ADA accessibility and additional services) - $90,000
- Diverse Investment Group (Investment in building shipping container modular style affordable housing) - $40,000
- Downtown Daily Bread (Emergency shelter, meals and human services) - $5,790
- Ecumenical Community of Harrisburg (Walking and fitness trail expansion and repairs) - $15,000
- Ecumenical Food Pantry (Emergency food assistance) - $10,000
- Fernandez Realty Group Affordable Houses (Construct Sycamore St. low-income housing project; Conditioned upon securing affordable housing funds and City of Harrisburg funds) - $90,000
- Fox’s Wash & Go (Phase 1 construction of new laundromat; Conditioned upon receiving bank loan approval) - $70,000
- Friends of Midland (Continued restoration and preservation of cemetery) - $5,000
- Gamut Theatre Group, Inc. (Debt reduction for building loan) - $20,000
- Graceful Acres (Debt reduction and purchase of ADA compliant lift) - $8,000
- Habitat for Humanity of the Greater Harrisburg Area (Framing and shell costs for affordable housing project) - $40,000
- HANNA Foundation (Provide packs of food to food-insecure students) - $15,000
- Harrisburg Area Police Athletic League (Youth crime prevention program) - $10,000
- Harrisburg Area YMCA Friendship Branch (Facility security upgrades) - $7,123
- Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HUE Invitational Esports Event) - $20,000
- Historic Harrisburg Association (Install new HVAC system) - $15,000
- The Historical Society of Millersburg & Upper Paxton Township (137-year history digitization project) - $6,000
- Homeland Center (Acquisition and installation of new IP/Cell dialer) - $7,500
- J & K Investment Holdings (Construct new 4-unit townhouse project) - $30,000
- Jewish Family Service (Elevator installation project) - $65,000
- Keystone Plus (Expand building infrastructure by extending sewer and water lines) - $15,000
- Linglestown Baseball Association (New dugouts for three fields at Koons Park) - $10,000
- Manada Golf Club, Inc. (Replace outdated dam) - $75,000
- Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania (Upgrades to refrigeration and freezer) - $10,000
- Millersburg Ferry Boat Association (Retaining wall project) - $10,000
- ModernRugs.com (Renovate 1408 N. 3rd St. with electrical work) - $25,000
- The National Civil War Museum (Long-term debt reduction) - $35,085
- Nativity School of Harrisburg (Purchase new van to transport students) - $35,000
- Neighboring Group (Convert steel shipping containers into modular spaces for student instruction) - $40,000
- Open Stage (Upgrades to HVAC, plumbing, construction and signage) - $40,000
- Panther Ram Foundation (Provide support for NutriPacks program) - $15,000
- Paxtonia Athletic Association (Baseball/softball facility improvements and equipment) - $25,000
- Penn State Health (Community outreach program for Penn National Racetrack backstretch workers) - $15,000
- Pennsylvania State University (Phase III of Harrisburg Innovation Park planning project; Conditioned upon establishing partnership with the Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority evidenced by a Cooperation Agreement) - $25,000
- Peyton Walker Foundation (4-minute city – AED rapid response project) - $45,000
- Phase 4 Learning (Upgrade equipment and career center) - $15,000
- Pop's House, Inc. (Mortgage debt reduction on veterans’ home) - $10,000
- Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region (Closing the food loop – create hub for food and farm for local community) - $20,560
- SkyPixGroup, LLC (Drone technology and mobile command center purchase) - $22,000
- Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church (Entrance sign project) - $15,000
- St. Catherine Laboure Athletic Association (Gym refurbishment) - $50,000
- St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church (HVAC improvements) - $16,000
- St. Stephen's Episcopal School (Free meal program for students; Conditioned upon no additional requests for this project) - $40,000
- Summit Terrace Neighborhood Association (Building revitalization and technology and security upgrade) - $5,000
- Susquehanna Area Regional Airport Authority (Upgrade baggage handling system) - $65,000
- Susquehanna Art Museum (Create accessible outdoor event space; Conditioned upon repaying $25,000 to Dauphin County IDA for RACP grant) - $40,000
- Tabernacle Baptist Church (Hope & Healing project) - $5,500
- Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts (Debt reduction on projector project) - $15,000
- United Way of the Capital Region (Expand access to health care to low-income families/individuals) - $15,000
- Veterans Outreach of PA (Tiny homes community for veterans) - $40,000
- Vice Capital (Savoy 48 – mixed use development project) - $100,000
- Vision Resources (Facility roof replacement) - $15,000
- Williamstown American Legion (New wiring and air conditioning at JFK Hall) - $14,075
- Woodridge Home-Owner's Association, Inc. (Spring Garden Dr. stormwater basin repair) - $36,000
- Zembo Shrine (Preservation of building – roof repair) - $29,000
- Zeroday Brewing Co. (New restaurant design and construction project) - $16,750
- Dauphin County Industrial Development Authority (Administration) - $725,000