Dauphin County Commissioners award more than $8.3 million from Hollywood Casino gaming grants to local nonprofits and other community programs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Commissioners on Wednesday awarded more than $8.3 million in gaming revenue from Hollywood Casino to provide funding for 151 projects, including emergency services, affordable housing, food bank and shelter resources, youth and veterans programs and services, and other school and community-based improvements.

Just over $8.375 million in funds will be awarded to programs and agencies across the county, saving local taxpayers money and creating or preserving an estimated 2,365 jobs, the commissioners said.

The funds are available through the casino's local share revenue program.

“The fruits of the local share program have been plentiful and continue to impact every corner of Dauphin County,” Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said in a press release. “These transformative projects would otherwise have to be paid for with taxpayer dollars.”

The Dauphin County Gaming Advisory Board presented recommendations to the commissioners for recipients of funding. Those recommendations were made following application and hearing processes.

“Casino revenue has become the gift that keeps on giving,” Commissioner Chad Saylor said. “And we are proud of the transparent, fair, and inclusive selection process that ensures consideration to every applicant.”

The local share funds, by law, cannot be used for property taxes.

The breadth of projects and focus areas continue to expand every year to keep up with community needs and demands, the commissioners said.

“We prioritized programs that keep families safe, offer resources to kids and underserved populations, and expand affordable housing options in the county,” Commissioner George P. Hartwick III said.

The host and contiguous municipalities (East Hanover, Derry, Middle Paxton, Rush, South Hanover and West Hanover townships) were awarded more than $2 million for infrastructure, recreation and emergency responder projects.

Among the projects highlighted at the Feb. 22 commissioners’ meeting were:

Reed Township’s construction of a municipal building (supervisors had been holding meetings in a trailer).

City of Harrisburg’s city hall renovations and improvements; purchase of three new city police vehicles.

African Chamber programs to help to assist individuals obtain citizenship.

Dauphin County Anglers & Conservationists programs to trout stock waterways and promote youth fishing events.

Projects that were applied and did not receive funding will be given prioritized reconsideration next year, the commissioners said.

The Dauphin County Gaming Advisory Board (GAB) was created by the commissioners when local share money first became available.

In addition to reviewing projects in a fair and open process, the GAB is responsible for tracking ongoing work to ensure the money is used as intended.

Here is a complete list of projects awarded funding:

Host & Contiguous Municipalities

East Hanover Township ($517,000 annual road maintenance and repair; $50,000 fire company hose and nozzle project; $100,000 fire safety equipment; $18,000 temporary shelter supplies) - $685,000 Derry Township ($123,500 Public Works Dept. F550 truck with plow and spreader; $47,000 Police Dept. interactive training simulator; $140,000 Hershey Volunteer Fire Co. new fire engine; $9,500 Hershey History Center building enhancements and technology upgrades; $15,000 Hidden Still Inc. construction, facility tours and education programs; $50,000 Mary’s Training Center HydroWorx treadmill; $12,392 Vista School ADA improvements and AED replacements) - $397,392 Middle Paxton Township ($163,000 Potato Valley Road improvement and Red Hill Road Bridge replacement project debt reduction; $98,000 Dauphin Borough construction of community building; $30,000 Dauphin Recreation Association pool repairs; $40,000 Dauphin Middle-Paxton Fire Co. outdoor sign) - $331,000 Rush Township ($50,000 new building to store equipment; $101,247 Jefferson Township tractor-loader) - $151,247 South Hanover Township ($200,000 municipal complex debt service; $100,000 new public works facility) - $300,000 West Hanover Township ($300,000 debt reduction of fire engine; $45,960 Tall Cedars of Lebanon pavilion and roof replacement) - $345,960

Municipal and Municipal Services Awards

Berrysburg Municipal Authority (Debt service for Sewage Treatment Plant System project) - $24,000 Conewago Township (DCIB loan debt reduction for Meadow Lane project) - $82,000 Court Administration for Magisterial District Judges (Debt reduction on construction of new MDJ facilities) - $165,000 Dauphin County General Authority (Golf course irrigation system debt payment) - $115,000 Dauphin County Industrial Development Authority (Debt service on solar farm project) - $246,000 Dauphin Co. Parks & Recreation Department (Design and construct 1-mile paved accessible trail loop at Detweiler Park) - $140,000 Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office (Debt reduction of new portable and mobile police radios) - $15,815 Derry Township Municipal Authority (Reduction of debt on Ridge Rd drainage improvement and Spring Creek Interceptor Upgrade project) - $65,000 Duncannon Vol. Fire Co. #1/Reed Township (Radio replacement) - $35,000 Jackson Township/Fisherville Vol. Fire Co. (Fire Station addition construction debt) - $25,000 Gratz Area Fire Co. No. 1/Lykens Township/Gratz Borough (Replace airpacks on engine and rescue engine) - $43,635 Gratz Borough Water Co./Gratz Borough (Water meter replacement project and infrastructure improvements) - $59,052 Halifax Fire Department/Halifax Township (Purchase new air packs) - $35,000 City of Harrisburg (Renovate MLK City Government Center floors and restrooms and purchase three police vehicles) - $290,000 Harrisburg Housing Authority (New construction of 42 affordable apartment units; Conditioned upon full funding and tax credits) - $115,000 Highspire Borough Authority (Wastewater treatment facility improvement project) - $90,000 Hummelstown Borough (Debt service for new municipal bldg., DCIB debt service for Swatara Township Authority biosolids dryer, stormwater construction projects, and Bullfrog Valley stream restoration project) - $140,000 Hummelstown Chemical Fire Company No. 1 (Debt reduction on 107 ft. ladder truck) - $25,000 Liberty Hose Co. No. 1/ Williamstown Borough (Debt reduction on heavy duty rescue truck) - $40,000 Liberty Hose Company No. 2/ Lykens Borough (Purchase 34 air pack cylinders and one RIT air cylinder) - $13,700 Londonderry Township (Fire engine procurement project) - $155,000 Lower Dauphin School District (Retaining wall repair/renovation project) – $45,000 Lower Paxton Township ($206,875 Police worn body cameras debt reduction; $90,000 Fuel tanks replacement) - $296,875 Lower Swatara Township (Annual payments on two DCIB loans) - $111,500 Lower Swatara Vol. Fire Department (Debt reduction on Tanker 59) - $45,000 Lykens Borough (Paving, milling and overlay project) - $115,000 Middletown Volunteer Fire Dept./Middletown Borough (Pumper Truck debt reduction) - $38,000 Mifflin Township (Weaver Rd. culvert replacement project) - $140,000 Millersburg Area School District (Security and accessibility upgrades at schools) - $15,000 Millersburg Borough (Revitalize Market Square Park) - $140,000 Millersburg Fire Co. No. 1/ Upper Paxton Township (Purchase mobile radios for the station and apparatus and three firefighter radios) - $62,450 Penbrook Borough (Asylum Run sewer project debt reduction) - $90,000 Pillow Borough Authority (Standpipe rehabilitation project) - $40,000 Pillow Fire Co./Pillow Borough (Pumper rescue transmission replacement and purchase of SCBA units) - $60,000 Reed Township (New municipal building) - $65,000 Reliance Hose Co. No. 1 of Elizabethville (Debt reduction on Pierce pumper truck; Conditioned upon applying the grant to one debt payment) - $35,000 Royalton Borough ($84,500 Borough Hall roof repairs; $20,000 Police in-car cameras) - $104,500 Steelton Volunteer Fire Department/Steelton Borough (Replace two portable radios and fire turnout gear) - $19,060 Steelton-Highspire School District (ADA compliance seating and ramps at War Memorial Veterans Field) -$40,000 Susquehanna Township (Replacement of Crown Point Park playground equipment, debt service on 2015 DCIB loan and construction of Public Works equipment storage facility) - $140,000 Swatara Township (Development and construction of emergency operations center and law enforcement facilities) - $155,000 Washington Township (Debt relief for municipal building roof replacement) - $65,000 Wiconisco Fire Engine Co. No. 1 (Debt reduction on new fire rescue) - $30,000 Wiconisco Township (Upgrades to Pump Station No. 2) - $40,000

Other Awards