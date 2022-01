Dauphin County 911 says crews were dispatched to the fire on the 500 block of Water Street at 9:14 p.m.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire in the Borough of Royalton, Dauphin County.

Dauphin County 911 says crews were dispatched to the fire on the 500 block of Water Street at 9:14 p.m.

The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department is responding.