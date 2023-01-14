x
Dauphin County

Dauphin County family displaced after their home goes up in flames

Fire officials said the wind was a factor in the fire spreading from the garage to the home.
Credit: Shane Heck SH2Photos

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A family is being assisted by the Red Cross after they lost their home to a fire on Friday night.

Fire crews were called to a garage on fire on the 600 block of Shady Lane around 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene they were met with fire and smoke showing.

Chief Saul Schmolitz with the Grantville Volunteer Fire Company said winds played a factor in the spread of the fire to the home and made it more difficult for firefighters.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

01/13/2023 Box 39-6 600 block of Shady Lane (East Hanover Township) 1st alarm structure fire w/ 2nd alarm tankers...

Posted by SH2Photos on Friday, January 13, 2023

