Dauphin County facility nurse charged with neglect, assault of 80-year-old patient

Eliut Lopez Enriquez, 56, was arraigned and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts, including neglect of a care-dependent person.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Charges were announced Tuesday against a nurse who allegedly neglected and mistreated a resident at a Harrisburg skilled nursing facility.

Eliut Lopez Enriquez, 56, was arraigned and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person and simple assault following a presentment approved by the 49th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.

His bail has been set at $25,000 unsecured.

According to the Pa. Office of the Attorney General, Lopez Enriquez assaulted the 80-year-old resident while changing his wound dressing on March 27, 2022, at The Gardens at Blue Ridge in Susquehanna Township.

Nurse Lopez Enriquez allegedly assaulted the patient, which caused him extreme pain and a substantial risk of infection. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple medical conditions before passing away on May 5, 2022.