Dauphin County facility nurse charged with neglect, assault of 80-year-old patient

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Charges were announced Tuesday against a nurse who allegedly neglected and mistreated a resident at a Harrisburg skilled nursing facility.
Eliut Lopez Enriquez, 56, was arraigned and charged with felony and misdemeanor counts of neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person and simple assault following a presentment approved by the 49th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury.
His bail has been set at $25,000 unsecured.
According to the Pa. Office of the Attorney General, Lopez Enriquez assaulted the 80-year-old resident while changing his wound dressing on March 27, 2022, at The Gardens at Blue Ridge in Susquehanna Township.
Nurse Lopez Enriquez allegedly assaulted the patient, which caused him extreme pain and a substantial risk of infection. The victim was subsequently hospitalized for multiple medical conditions before passing away on May 5, 2022.
“The defendant was supposed to care for his patient and relieve his pain, but instead mistreated him and took deliberate action which caused more harm,” Attorney General Michelle Henry stated. “My office has no tolerance for providers who violate their duty of care and put our most vulnerable residents at risk. These charges are a reminder that caretakers are responsible for treating their patients with dignity and respect for their wellbeing.”