Dauphin County Director of Corrections Brian Clark suspended

The press secretary says because it is an ongoing investigation and personal matter, no further comment can be made at this time.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Director of Corrections for Dauphin County, Brian Clark, has been suspended pending the outcome of a thorough investigation, according to the press secretary of Dauphin County.

The press secretary says because it is an ongoing investigation and personal matter, no further comment can be made at this time.

Prison Warden Greg Briggs will oversee the day-to-day operations of the facility while the investigation is conducted.