Dauphin County deputy sheriff facing drug charges

Investigators found a half-pound of marijuana, 11 guns, and $28,000 in cash in the home of Deputy Sheriff Christopher Reid last week, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County deputy sheriff was charged Monday for selling narcotics after an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Susquehanna Township Police Department announced Tuesday.

Christopher Reid, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children, according to police.

He was arrested after a one-month investigation by Susquehanna Township Police and the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Special Interdiction Unit, police say.

During the investigation, police determined that Reid was selling narcotics while working full-time as a law enforcement officer.

On Nov. 23, police served a search warrant at Reid's home. They located 11 firearms, a half-pound of marijuana valued between $1,100 and $1,600, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $28,000 in cash, according to investigators.

The money was hidden in the basement walls of Reid's basement, police say.