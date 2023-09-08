Skeletal remains found in Reservoir Park earlier this summer identified as those of Highspire man missing since 2019

Dauphin County coroner Graham Hetrick said "strong circumstantial evidence" found with the remains allowed him to identify them as those of Robert Turner, 73.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 24.

While efforts to establish a DNA profile from the human remains found at Reservoir Park in Highspire earlier this year proved to be unsuccessful, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick has identified the remains as those of a Highspire man missing since 2019, a county spokesperson said Friday.

Robert Turner, 73, was reported missing by his family on May 7, 2019, Dauphin County spokesperson Jennifer Fitch said in a press release.

Turner left his Highspire apartment when his caretaker went to run an errand while under the impression Turner was going to take a nap, according to his family.

He was never seen again.

Because the skeletal remains were found with clothing matching what Turner was last seen wearing, Hetrick said, it is believed that he died shortly after leaving home.

Turner was said to have been wearing blue jeans and a black shirt when he was last seen, according to an account of his disappearance in 2019.

Hetrick said the "strong circumstantial evidence" allowed him to identify the remains as Turner.

But Hetrick said he won't be able to determine an exact date of death due to the level of decomposition. Both the cause and manner of Turner's death will be listed as "undetermined," Hetrick said.

There were no signs of obvious trauma found on the skeletal remains, according to Hetrick.