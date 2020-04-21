Dauphin County Commissioners look at plans to make Linglestown Road safer

Some of the proposed improvements include expanding some areas to five lanes and adding roundabouts

Easing congestion and improving safety along Linglestown Road by expanding some areas to five lanes and adding roundabouts are among the proposed improvements in a 20-year plan spearheaded by the Dauphin County Commissioners and the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission.

The plan, which also looks at safety and traffic improvements along Route 743 (Laudermilch Road) in East Hanover Township, was reviewed by the commissioners this week. A 30 day review period will follow the release of an updated draft in mid-May. A final version that each municipality will approve and implement is scheduled for release in June.

“Sections of Linglestown Road already are difficult to travel during rush hour and we expect continued development along the corridor,’’ said board Chairman Jeff Haste. “This study looks at improvements spanning the next 20 years that will help in the short and long term.’’

A PowerPoint presentation of the plan is available at www.dauphinc.org/publicmeetings

An in-depth “Story Map” is available at www.dauphincounty.org/corridor39_743

The public can submit comments on the plan by emailing publicoutreach@hrg-inc.com

The plan focuses on Linglestown from Front Street in Susquehanna Township through South Hanover Township. Among the suggested improvements:

Widening to four lanes and a median between Route 322 and Blue Mountain Commons in Susquehanna Township and five lanes from the Commons to just past Colonial Road in Lower Paxton Township.

Widening to three lanes from Jonestown Road to Red Top Road in South Hanover Township.

Adding sidewalks and/or bike lanes on most of Linglestown Road.

Roundabouts where Linglestown intersects with Colonial Club Drive and Parkway West (roundabouts at North 6th Street, Oakhurst Boulevard and Forest Hills Drive are not recommended in the final plan).

“Susquehanna, Lower Paxton, and West and South Hanover townships are all dealing with growth along Linglestown Road, and we wanted to bring everyone together to pursue a coordinated approach,’’ said Commissioner Mike Pries. “The goal is to maintain the quality of life for current residents and plan for future growth.’’

Work on the $330,000 study conducted by engineering firm Herbert Rowland & Grubic Inc. and funded mainly through gaming grants began in early 2018. Representatives from all the affected municipalities and the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission participated in the process, which also included multiple public meetings.

Moving forward, some of the proposed improvements may be funded by developers as part of future projects, while others will require applying for a mix of state and federal funding.

“From a public safety as well as an economic standpoint, it is important to make sure our roads can handle the continued growth,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III. “This plan promotes smart development that keeps our communities safe for residents and attractive for businesses.’’