Dauphin County changes several more polling place locations for June 2 primary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County officials announced Wednesday that they are temporarily changing several more polling places for the June 2 primary election in response to COVID-19-related concerns.
The following changes were approved at the Election Board’s May 13 public meeting and made at the request of the polling location, county officials say:
Derry Township’s 1st Precinct Ward
Former Location
Grace United Methodist Church
433 E. Main Street
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Temporary Location
Hershey Primary Elementary
450 Homestead Road
Hershey, PA 17033
Derry Township’s 3rd Precinct Ward
Former Location
First Church of Hershey
64 W. Chocolate Avenue
Hershey, PA 17033
Temporary Location
Hershey Primary Elementary
450 Homestead Road
Hershey, PA 17033
Derry Township’s 12th Precinct Ward
Former Location
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
850 Hill Church Road
Hummelstown, PA 17036
Temporary Location
Hershey Primary Elementary
450 Homestead Road
Hershey, PA 17033
Lower Paxton Township’s 14th Ward
Former Location
St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
4200 Londonderry Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Temporary Location
Central Dauphin Middle School
4600 Locust Lane
Harrisburg, PA 17109
Royalton Borough’s 2nd Ward
Former Location
New Royalton Borough Building
101 Northumberland Street
Middletown, PA 17057
Temporary Location
Royalton Park Offices, District Court
50 Canal Street
Middletown, PA 17057
Because these changes are temporary, voters in those areas will be notified by postcard, officials said in a press release.
Additionally, signage will be posted at the former polling places and the new, temporary locations on election day, according to officials.
Officials said the changes were made in response to poll worker vacancies. Nearly 300, or 30 percent of the county’s poll workers who volunteered in prior elections, have declined to serve this election, citing COVID-19 as the reason, according to officials. Many of the county’s poll workers are over the age of 60 or care for elderly parents or family members with health conditions.
“We’re training additional poll workers and adjusting our primary election plans accordingly,” said Commissioner Mike Pries, who chairs the county’s Elections Board. “If you plan to vote in person on election day, we’ll have plenty of protective equipment for volunteers and plan to step up cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all polling places.”
For everyone’s safety, the county commissioners secured personal protective equipment kits available for all election day workers, including disinfectant antibacterial wipes, sanitary protective gloves, surgical masks, hand sanitizer and microfiber cloths.
Hand sanitizer, isopropyl alcohol screen wipes and sanitary headset covers will be available for voters. Each polling place will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for disinfecting surfaces and the voting systems.
Although pens will be provided and regularly disinfected, as recommended by the CDC, voters are encouraged to bring their own ball point pens with black or blue ink if they are concerned about safety.
“We’re fortunate to have a great team of employees and volunteers who put in many hours before, during and after the election to make sure it runs smoothly, and that every vote is counted,” said Dauphin County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Jeff Haste.
Voters also have the option to vote by mail.
“Mail-in ballots are a safe and secure alternative, especially for the elderly or respiratory and immune system issues,’’ said Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III.
To vote by mail, visit www.DauphinCounty.org/vote for a link to download a mail-in ballot application or go to www.VotesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot to apply online.
The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26.
