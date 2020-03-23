Dauphin County announces first positive case of COVID-19

Currently, the state is reporting a total of 479 COVID-19 cases across 33 counties.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Commissioners Jeff Haste, Mike Pries and George P. Hartwick, III today are alerting the community that one positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Currently, the state is reporting a total of 479 COVID-19 cases across 33 counties.

“The health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Haste. “We’re taking every precaution necessary to protect the public and our employees.”

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the commissioners declared a disaster emergency in Dauphin County and canceled all public events and activities at the county’s various facilities and buildings until further notice. They also closed county buildings to the public, while continuing to provide services by modifying operations, and implemented video visitation at Dauphin County Prison.

“This is a rapidly changing situation,” said Pries. “We’re working closely with our state and federal partners to ensure local first responders and providers have what they need to respond to COVID-19.”

The commissioners urge residents to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by doing the following:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

“We’re taking all the proper precautions and encouraging residents to stay informed, stay safe and stay home,” said Hartwick.

The county has developed an online resource at www.DauphinCounty.org/coronavirus to keep residents updated on COVID-19, health and safety tips and the county’s response to the pandemic.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in the United States, visit www.cdc.gov.