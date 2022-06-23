Police: Suspect steals $2,000 worth of computer equipment from Harrisburg School District

Daniel Weir, 23, is charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, Harrisburg Police said. The missing equipment was recovered.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a suspect with the theft of electronic and computer equipment from the Harrisburg School District.

Daniel Weir, 23, is accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of equipment from the Harrisburg School District Annex, according to Harrisburg Police.

He allegedly admitted to stealing the items during questioning by police, and investigators discovered the missing items in his possession, police say.

Weir is charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking and was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Facility for processing and arraignment on Wednesday, according to police.