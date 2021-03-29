Police: Dauphin County man stabbed victim, broke victim's arm during altercation in Lower Paxton Township

Daniel Snyder, 35, of Middletown, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the case, according to Lower Paxton Township Police.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police have charged a Dauphin County man with aggravated assault and simple assault after an altercation last week on the 6000 block of Willow Spring Road.

The victim in the alleged fight, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, was stabbed and suffered a broken arm, police say. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation determined Daniel Snyder, 35, was the suspect in the altercation, police say. He was taken into custody at his home on Friday by members of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and Middletown Police.