The Swatara Township Police Department asks residents to find an alternate route and use caution if they need to be in the area.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Swatara Township police confirmed that emergency crews are working a reported structure fire on the 6900 block of Chatham Drive in Harrisburg.

Swatara Fire 91 stated in a Facebook post that the fire is currently the first alarm.

According to police, there are no reported injuries but there is no word on the extent of damage at this time.