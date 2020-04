The fire was reported around 3:25 p.m. on the 700 block of North Highlands Drive

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Fire crews were dispatched Friday to fight a blaze at a home in Lower Paxton Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The fire was reported at about 3:25 p.m. It was located at a home on the 700 block of North Highlands Drive.

The fire appeared the originate in the home's attic, according to dispatch.

There was no word on injuries.