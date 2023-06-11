Road to remain closed for hours after crash in Dauphin County

Fire officials say PA 743 is expected to remain closed for multiple hours.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital after the crash.

No word on the severity or condition of the person.

The road is expected to remain closed for the next 2-3 hours as crews work to clean up the scene.

Officials say a pole and a tree were sheared off during the crash.

Previous: Fire officials say a road is expected to remain closed for multiple hours after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

First responders were called to the crash on the 1500 block of Laudermilch Road (PA 743) in East Hanover Township around 9:30 a.m.

Officials say Laudermilch Road is closed from Route 22 to Dairy Lane.

