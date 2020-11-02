x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

dauphin-county

UPDATE: I-83 North near Harrisburg back open after tractor trailer crash

The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. near Mile Marker 45, according to State Police. All lanes are now back open
Credit: PennDOT
Traffic cameras show all northbound lanes on Interstate 83 clogged near Exit 42 and Exit 44B near the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2020.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 4:30 p.m.: State Police say the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

Previous Coverage

A crash involving a tractor trailer truck closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 83 North near Mile Marker 45 Tuesday afternoon, according to State Police.

The incident was first reported on emergency dispatch around 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred on I-83 North between Exit 45 (Paxton St.) and Exit 45A (I-283 South to I-76/Airport/Lancaster). 

All lanes were closed at the time of the crash, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.