UPDATE: I-83 North near Harrisburg back open after tractor trailer crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 4:30 p.m.: State Police say the scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

A crash involving a tractor trailer truck closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 83 North near Mile Marker 45 Tuesday afternoon, according to State Police.

The incident was first reported on emergency dispatch around 2:15 p.m. The crash occurred on I-83 North between Exit 45 (Paxton St.) and Exit 45A (I-283 South to I-76/Airport/Lancaster).