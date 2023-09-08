x
Dauphin County

Crash on I-81 SB in Dauphin County closes lanes at Exit 67

The crash closed all lanes on I-81 southbound from Exit 67 all the way across the length of the bridge, a PennDOT spokesperson said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 7:15 a.m.: The left lane of I-81 across the bridge has been reopened.

Previously: A crash involving a box truck and a tractor trailer has shut down southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County.

The crash closed all lanes on I-81 south from Exit 67 all the way across the length of the bridge, a PennDOT spokesperson said.

The crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. at the beginning of a left lane restriction for a work zone, according to authorities. At least one driver was injured.

There is no word at this time on how long I-81 will remain closed.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

