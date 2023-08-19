Crash on I-81 in Dauphin County leaves 1 dead

The unnamed driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead following a vehicle crash on I-81 in Susquehanna Township during the early hours of Saturday.

State police say the vehicle was traveling south on I-81 when it left the road and went into the grassy median.

The vehicle hit a raised berm and continued traveling south in an "uncontrolled manner" until it crossed over into the northbound lanes near mile marker 67.4.

As the vehicle entered the northbound lanes, it struck another vehicle's trailer causing it functional damage.

Police say the second vehicle came to a controlled stop while the first ended up on its roof facing south on the northbound left lane.

The unnamed driver was pronounced dead at the scene.