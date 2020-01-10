Coroner: Victims of deadly Williamstown fire died of smoke inhalation, thermal burns

Logan Mitchel, 18, and a 17-year-old girl died in the fire on Tuesday. Their manner of death was ruled to be accidental, the Dauphin County Coroner's Office said.

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. — Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick on Thursday released autopsy findings for two victims of Tuesday's deadly house fire in Williamstown

The manner of death was accidental in both cases, Hetrick said.

Logan Mitchel, 18, and a 17-year-old female victim died of complications of smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Hetrick.

According to emergency dispatch, the flames broke out around 2:20 a.m. on September 29 in the 100 block of E. Market St. in Williamstown.

"The whole front of the house was engulfed in flames," said Timothy Seiler, who lives a few houses down from the fire scene. Seiler was awakened to the commotion and said he ran outside to find out what was going on.

"As soon as we opened the door, the heat blasted straight in. It was so hot," he said. Seiler pulled out his phone to film the flames as he said fire fighters were pulling up on the street.

Police said the fire sparked at a middle home and it spread to the home on either side of it.

"The wires were popping and cracking really loud," said Seiler, who said the back of the house was also engulfed in flames.

Over ten volunteer fire departments, fire police, and Red Cross all assisted at the scene.