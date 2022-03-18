Coroner called to scene of crash on U.S. 22 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 22 between Old Jonestown Road and Shannon Road in West Hanover Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts and a State Police spokesperson.
The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m., according to Trooper Megan Ammerman.
The road was reportedly still closed in both directions at 2:30 p.m.
No other details of the crash have been released.
Ammerman said it is unclear how long the road will be closed, but advises motorists to avoid the area.
FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.