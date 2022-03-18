Coroner called to scene of crash on U.S. 22 in Dauphin County

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Route 22 between Old Jonestown Road and Shannon Road in West Hanover Township.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 22 between Old Jonestown Road and Shannon Road in West Hanover Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts and a State Police spokesperson.

The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m., according to Trooper Megan Ammerman.

The road was reportedly still closed in both directions at 2:30 p.m.

No other details of the crash have been released.

Ammerman said it is unclear how long the road will be closed, but advises motorists to avoid the area.

Harrisburg: Route 22 is closed in both directions between Old Jonestown Rd through Shannon Rd due to a crash. Avoid the area. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) March 18, 2022

Harrisburg: US 22 West bound travel lanes are closed in the area of the 6900 block of Allentown Blvd, West Hanover Township, Dauphin County due to a crash. Unknown estimated time for reopening. Avoid the area. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) March 18, 2022