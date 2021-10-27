City of Harrisburg to host job fair Friday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg announced this week it will hold a job fair on Friday to connect residents searching for jobs with local employers.

The event will be held at the MLK Jr. City Government Center, 10 N. 2nd St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"With a wide range of businesses and corporations already confirmed, job seekers of all skill levels will have the opportunity to speak directly with employers," city administration said in a press release. "Information about City of Harrisburg programs that improve quality of life for residents will also be available."