City of Harrisburg passes emergence ordinance that temporarily suspends evictions

The renewable 30-day suspension of evictions only applies to eviction for non-payment of rent, mayor Eric Papenfuse said Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfuse on Friday announced that the city has passed an emergency ordinance temporarily suspending the eviction, ejectment or displacement of tenants or occupants from any residential dwelling unit or rooming house.

“This is a very important piece of legislation,” Papenfuse said in a press release. “As Covid-19 levels spike and we enter colder temperatures this winter, this moratorium on the processing of evictions protects our residents during these difficult times.

Harrisburg City Council approved the Emergency Legislation (Bill 21-2020) at an Emergency Session earlier this week. The renewable 30-day suspension of evictions only applies to eviction for non-payment of rent. It has no effect on evictions related to criminal activity, threats to the health and safety of other residents, or damage to property.

Nothing in the ordinance relieves a tenant of the obligation to pay rent, Papenfuse said.

Violation of this ordinance may result in fines of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to 90 days for any individual who causes the violation.