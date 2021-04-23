City of Harrisburg launches new online mapping tool to help residents report potholes

Residents can visit harrisburgpa.gov/potholes to direct the city's Public Works Department to areas where patching is needed, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg announced Friday it is launching a new online reporting tool that residents can use to direct the Public Works Department to find and fill potholes on city streets.

While the Public Works Department has already been busy patching potholes around the city, mayor Eric Papenfuse said the new reporting tool will help get the work done faster.

“I appreciate the ongoing efforts of our Public Works crews in addressing these needed road repairs,” Papenfuse said in a press release. “This new tool developed by our IT team will make it easier for residents to notify the City about potholes in their neighborhoods.”

To report a pothole, residents can visit harrisburgpa.gov/potholes. The mapping tool uses GIS technology to support efforts and strategies in addressing the issues. On the form, the public can enter the nearest address, details, as well as their contact information.

“As weather conditions allow, we are using hot asphalt to patch up the roads throughout the City," said Public Works Director Dave West. “I encourage residents to use this new tool to alert us on locations that need addressed.”

Last year, the city launched a similar online method for residents to report the illegal use of fireworks. The site is still active.