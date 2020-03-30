City of Harrisburg extends deadline for filing local income taxes to July 15

The move aligns with similar deadline extensions issued for federal and state income tax returns

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg announced Monday it will extend the deadline for filing local income tax returns to July 15.

The move aligns with similar extensions issued by the federal and state governments.

First-quarter 2020 estimated payments, which were also initially due on April 15, have also been extended to July 15, the city said. Second-quarter estimated payments will still be due on July 15, as was previously scheduled.

This extension is automatic and no action is required by the taxpayer, the city said.

City business mercantile tax filing and payment is also extended until July 15, 2020. This includes the first quarter 2020 estimated payment, the city said.