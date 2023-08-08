City of Harrisburg announces milling and paving projects beginning Aug. 11

The paving projects will be throughout Allison Hill, South Harrisburg and East Harrisburg neighborhoods.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The City of Harrisburg announced eight separate milling and paving projects throughout the city, beginning Friday, Aug. 11.

The paving projects will be throughout Allison Hill, South Harrisburg and East Harrisburg neighborhoods. The first two planned locations will be 17th Street between State and Liberty and 21st Street between Brookwood and Berryhill.

Milling is expected to begin around 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, to prepare the roads for fresh paving.

Residents who live in any of the affected areas will need to move their cars.