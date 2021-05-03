Children's Miracle Network at Penn State Children's Hospital raised record-setting $6.2 million in 2020

CMN announced its fundraising total last week as part of Children's Hospital Week, a fundraising event celebrated by 170 CMN Hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Children's Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children's Hospital raised a record-breaking $6.2 million in 2020, the team announced last week as part of Children's Hospital Week.

In recognition of this fundraising success, the CMN Hershey program earned three top 2020 awards out of the 53 hospitals that make up the medium-sized CMN hospitals market: highest fundraising ($6.2 million), highest per capita for CMN Hershey’s 10-county region ($3.21) and highest percent increase (29%) from 2019.

The GIANT Company, CMN Hershey’s leading corporate partner, contributed to the 29% increase by making a $1 million commitment in 2020 in addition to their annual in-store and employee fundraising efforts.

“I’m simply in awe of this community’s incredible generosity, especially during a challenging year when many fundraising events were postponed or cancelled,” said Deborah Berini, president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, in a press release. “Individuals and businesses continued to find creative and virtual ways to fundraise. On behalf of our pediatric patients and their families, I want to thank all of our donors for never giving up. Their gifts give our kids miracles.”

CMN Hershey received an additional $120,361 during Children’s Hospitals Week through sponsorships and online gifts to support 240 families through its patient assistance endowment. This fund helps families who face a financial burden in addition to their child’s medical diagnosis by providing meal, gas and travel vouchers and assisting with the cost of medications and medical devices.