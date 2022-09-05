State Police are investigating attempted child luring incident in Dauphin County

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at a housing development on the 8100 block of Kelly Drive in West Hanover Township, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected attempted child luring incident in Dauphin County.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday in West Hanover Township.

A suspect, described as an Indian or Hispanic male in his 20's, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build, attempted to approach a child on the 8100 block of Kelly Drive.

Police had no further details on the incident.