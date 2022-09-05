State Police are investigating attempted child luring incident in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected attempted child luring incident in Dauphin County.
According to police, the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday in West Hanover Township.
A suspect, described as an Indian or Hispanic male in his 20's, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build, attempted to approach a child on the 8100 block of Kelly Drive.
Police had no further details on the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500.