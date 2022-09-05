x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Dauphin County

State Police are investigating attempted child luring incident in Dauphin County

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday at a housing development on the 8100 block of Kelly Drive in West Hanover Township, police say.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating a suspected attempted child luring incident in Dauphin County.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Sunday in West Hanover Township.

A suspect, described as an Indian or Hispanic male in his 20's, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build, attempted to approach a child on the 8100 block of Kelly Drive.

Police had no further details on the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at (717) 671-7500.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Harrisburg Police working to get illegal dirt bikes off of city streets