Central Dauphin HS principal suspended after DUI arrest earlier this year

Kenneth E. Miller's suspension was announced by the school district on Monday. He was charged with DUI Feb. 2 after being pulled over Jan. 28 on I-81 North.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The principal at Central Dauphin High School has been suspended by the school district after officials with the district learned he had been charged with driving under the influence earlier this year.

Kenneth E. Miller, 45, of Harrisburg, was charged Feb. 2 with a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of careless driving, disregarding traffic lanes, and exceeding the 65 mph speed limit, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

He was pulled over on Interstate 81 North near Mile Marker 72.0 in West Hanover Township at 10:37 p.m. on Jan. 28, the complaint states.

Pennlive reports that Miller has been suspended by the school district, which announced the suspension in a letter to parents issued Monday. The letter stated that the district was unaware of any charges against Miller prior to Monday.

The school district did not immediately respond to messages from FOX43 seeking comment.

The complaint against Miller states that a State Police trooper followed his vehicle for three miles after observing him "driving erratically."

Miller allegedly was observed weaving within the lane, touching the lane divider three times, and crossing over the fog line twice, according to the complaint.

The trooper also reported that Miller's speed reached 79 mph in a 65-mph zone at one point, according to the complaint.

After the trooper initiated a traffic stop, Miller allegedly admitted to having "a couple of beers," the complaint states.

The trooper observed that Miller's eyes were "droopy, bloodshot and glassy," and claimed that Miller showed signs of impairment during a Field Sobriety test.

The trooper than issued a breathalyzer test, which Miller failed, according to the complaint.

Miller was then placed under arrest, according to the complaint.