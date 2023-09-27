Celebration held in honor of Dauphin County K9 entering retirement after over 8 years on the force

K9 Officer Rex is calling it quits after eight-and-a-half years with the department. On Wednesday, officers honored him with a send-off celebration.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — After working almost a decade alongside the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, one K9 is hanging up the leash.

K9 Officer Rex is calling it quits after eight-and-a-half years with the department. On Wednesday, officers honored him with a send-off celebration.

The nine-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd is starting his well-earned retirement, living with his handler, partner and best pal, Cpl. Chad Miller, who joined the force in 2004 after serving in the Navy. Miller spoke about the importance of honoring all Rex has done for the community.

"As hard as he worked, it made me work harder and he's so deserving of a night like tonight to honor him. The amount of honor that was shown tonight will never show my gratitude [for the] amount of work and safety he [gave] me, but at least [it's] an effort to show us and the township what he's done," he said.

During the event, officers shared stories about Rex's missions while on the force. Most recently, Rex helped search for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante. He was also instrumental in catching four men who robbed a Midstate Ulta Beauty last September, leading police on a car chase until the suspects lost control and tried fleeing on foot- only to be caught by Rex.

During his time on the force, Rex has kept busy, as shown by his impressive stats: