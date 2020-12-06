CAT announces resumption of normal service beginning Monday; launch of redesigned website

Bus passengers will still be required to wear masks that cover their nose and mouth, CAT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Capital Area Transit announced it will resume normal service on Monday as Cumberland County has moved into the Green phase of COVID-19 mitigation and Dauphin County continues in the Yellow phase.

Facemasks that cover the passenger's nose and mouth are still required, CAT said.

In conjunction with resuming normal service, CAT is also launching a new website on Monday. The new site is responsive, meaning whether accessed via mobile device, tablet or computer, it will look and work the same.